BREAKING: Motorist trapped in flood waters near Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 22nd Mar 2017 10:12 AM Updated: 11:37 AM
Source: Susie Ross / Twitter
Source: Susie Ross / Twitter

UPDATE: 11.02am: 

A QUEENSLAND Police spokesman has confirmed emergency crews have undertaken an operation to rescue a man trapped in flood waters near Rockhampton.

A swift water rescue team were alerted to the incident where a motorist was trapped in his submerged vehicle on Dairy Inn Rd, between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, at 10am.

AT THE SCENE: Firefighters are trying to rescue a man trapped in flood waters.

The swift water team, a part of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, arrived at the scene at about 10.20am.

He was brought back to dry land at 10.45am.

UPDATE: 10.32am:

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to rescue a motorist who is stuck in flood water on Dairy Inn Road, between Rockhamtpon and Yeppoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were alerted to the incident at about 10am, but hadn't yet arrived on scene.

"It has been called in as a water rescue," the spokesman said. "A car is in the water."

"But we are still on the way."

NOTE: We update this chart every hour. Today's totals started at 9am today.  This chart was last updated at 11.30am, Wednesday. 

Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie said SES crews hadn't been called to the incident, suggesting it is a "swift water incident" with fast running water where a creek or other waterway may have run over the road.

Mr Cowie said firefighters typically use boats and jump into the water with harnesses to retrieve a motorist during a swift water incident.

SES carry out rescues in wider flooding, he said.

BREAKING 10AM: EMERCENCY services are responding to reports a motorist is trapped in flood waters between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

MOTORIST ADRIFT: A motorist is stuck in flood water at Dairy Inn Rd.

Initial reports suggest a motorist is trapped in his vehicle on Dairy Inn Road after the front of his vehicle became submerged in floodwaters.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to rescue a motorist trapped in flood waters between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Local Partners

