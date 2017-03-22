BREAKING: Motorist trapped in flood waters near Rocky

UPDATE: 11.02am:

A QUEENSLAND Police spokesman has confirmed emergency crews have undertaken an operation to rescue a man trapped in flood waters near Rockhampton.

A swift water rescue team were alerted to the incident where a motorist was trapped in his submerged vehicle on Dairy Inn Rd, between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, at 10am.

AT THE SCENE: Firefighters are trying to rescue a man trapped in flood waters.

The swift water team, a part of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, arrived at the scene at about 10.20am.

He was brought back to dry land at 10.45am.

Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie said SES crews hadn't been called to the incident, suggesting it is a "swift water incident" with fast running water where a creek or other waterway may have run over the road.

Mr Cowie said firefighters typically use boats and jump into the water with harnesses to retrieve a motorist during a swift water incident.

SES carry out rescues in wider flooding, he said.

