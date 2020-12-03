BREAKING: Multi-car collision blocks CBD traffic

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo

EMERGENCY crews are this evening attending a two-vehicle collision at a major Rockhampton intersection.

The incident ccurred at the corner of George St and Fitzroy St near the CBD just before 5.30pm.

It is understood all persons have since managed to self-extricate from the vehicles.

One person is reportedly being assessed by paramedics.

Early reports also indicated a vehicle has blocked one lane of traffic on Fitzroy St.

Minor traffic delays are expected for some time.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.