Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo
CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Multi-car collision blocks CBD traffic

kaitlyn smith
3rd Dec 2020 5:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are this evening attending a two-vehicle collision at a major Rockhampton intersection.

The incident ccurred at the corner of George St and Fitzroy St near the CBD just before 5.30pm.

It is understood all persons have since managed to self-extricate from the vehicles.

One person is reportedly being assessed by paramedics.

Early reports also indicated a vehicle has blocked one lane of traffic on Fitzroy St.

Minor traffic delays are expected for some time.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.

bruce hwy crash fitzroy st crash george street qfes rockhampton rockhampton cbd crash rockhampton police rockhampton qas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Vote now to crown CQ’s best dance teacher

        Premium Content FINAL DAYS: Vote now to crown CQ’s best dance teacher

        Community More than 20 teachers from 13 different dance studios are in the running for the gong: vote before Saturday midday.

        Man lied about why he carried large hunting knife

        Premium Content Man lied about why he carried large hunting knife

        Crime He told police he carried it for protection but said that wasn’t the truth.

        Pineapple Republican Army: The team behind Chris Hooper

        Premium Content Pineapple Republican Army: The team behind Chris Hooper

        Feature People from all over have joined forces to help support Chris Hooper and his...

        ‘Renewed optimism’: CQ show societies get funding for 2021

        Premium Content ‘Renewed optimism’: CQ show societies get funding for 2021

        Rural Several organisers will share in the federal relief money for their 2021...