BREAKING: Multi-car smash blocks part of CBD road

POLICE are conducting traffic control at an intersection near Rockhampton CBD following a multi-vehicle collision.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of East St and Stanley St around 1.30pm.

It is understood one of the vehicles has blocked part of Stanley St.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

It is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics are currently en route.