Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Multi-car smash blocks part of CBD road

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are conducting traffic control at an intersection near Rockhampton CBD following a multi-vehicle collision.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of East St and Stanley St around 1.30pm.

It is understood one of the vehicles has blocked part of Stanley St.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

It is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics are currently en route.

east st rockhampton qas rockhampton rockhampton cbd crash stanley st two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shoppers keen to help homegrown businesses

        Premium Content Shoppers keen to help homegrown businesses

        News Multiple businesses embrace campaign in which their customers could win hundreds of dollars.

        Taxi driver ‘held at knifepoint’ overnight by youths

        Premium Content Taxi driver ‘held at knifepoint’ overnight by youths

        Crime The frightening encounter occurred at Rockhampton’s north overnight.

        Woman accused of leaving husband to have ‘dirty sex’

        Premium Content Woman accused of leaving husband to have ‘dirty sex’

        Crime The couple was married for 25 years before she sought a temporary protection order...

        BUY LOCAL: Fart bombs and unicorns top trends for Christmas

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL: Fart bombs and unicorns top trends for Christmas

        Business “Blame grandad”: Fart bombs and whoopee cushions are perennial favourites for...