BREAKING: Multiple cars collide at major Rocky intersection

Three cars have reportedly collided at a major Rockhampton intersection this afternoon.

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision near Stockland Shopping Centre in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood the incident occurred just after 12.20pm when a driver failed to give way at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St.

QAS, QFES and QPS have reportedly just arrived on scene.

It is believed all occupants have self-extricated from the vehicles.

It is unclear at this time whether traffic has been significantly affected.

The condition of both drivers are also currently unknown.

More to come.