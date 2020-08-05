Menu
Multiple fires have broken out across Central Queensland this afternoon.
BREAKING: Multiple fires break out across Rocky region

kaitlyn smith
5th Aug 2020 3:35 PM
FIRE crews are responding to three separate vegetation blazes across areas both in and around the Rockhampton region.

The first occurred on Racecourse Rd at Mount Morgan before 2pm this afternoon.

Two vehicles were deployed to the scene which was bought under control a short time later.

A second fire broke out at Hibbs Rd at Goovigen, approximately 120km southwest of Rockhampton around 3.05pm

One crew attended the scene, containing it some moments after arrival.

Tanby Post Office Rd at Tanby provided the scene for a third blaze, a grassed area coming alight just after 3.10pm.

A single crew was able to quickly control the fire, with no risk to neighbouring properties.

Residents in surrounding areas should close both their doors and windows, while keeping any necessary medication nearby.

Motorists are also advised to proceed with caution.

No major delays are expected to impact traffic.

