POLICE have tonight swooped on a Rockhampton City property following reports of a violent brawl involving multiple people.

Early reports suggest the fight occurred around 6.10pm at a Quay St shelter following a verbal dispute between numerous parties.

At least six police crews have since raced to the scene. QAS are currently en route.

It is understood some facial injuries have been sustained.

More to come.