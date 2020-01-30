Menu
An accident has occurred on the Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton.
BREAKING: Multiple people involved in bridge crash

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
30th Jan 2020 2:22 PM
2:15pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a multiple vehicle incident on a busy Rockhampton bridge.

Three vehicles containing five people have been involved in a nose-to-tail crash which occurred on the Fitzroy Bridge about 2.10pm.

There are no serious injuries and the damage to all vehicles is described as minor.

Queensland Ambulance were not required to take anyone to hospital.

There are no initial reports of traffic disruption.

More to come.

