BREAKING: Multiple reports of fire burning at Rocky riverbank
QFES have received multiple Triple-0 calls from concerned residents about thick smoke coming from fire burning near Quay St and the riverbank in the Rockhampton CBD.
A QFES spokesperson said the reports started pouring in around 5.55pm with people initially suggesting that a boat or car may have been on fire.
Fire crews found that it was a plastic fire burning in a stormwater drain.
The two crews partially extinguished the fire but due to its inaccessible nature, were having difficultly positioning themselves to fully extinguish it.
More to follow.