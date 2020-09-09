BREAKING: Multiple reports of fire burning at Rocky riverbank

FIRE EMERGENCY: Firefighters are responding to a fire burning near the riverbank in the Rockhampton CBD. (file pic) Picture: Rae Wilson

QFES have received multiple Triple-0 calls from concerned residents about thick smoke coming from fire burning near Quay St and the riverbank in the Rockhampton CBD.

A QFES spokesperson said the reports started pouring in around 5.55pm with people initially suggesting that a boat or car may have been on fire.

Fire crews found that it was a plastic fire burning in a stormwater drain.

The two crews partially extinguished the fire but due to its inaccessible nature, were having difficultly positioning themselves to fully extinguish it.

More to follow.