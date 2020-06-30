BREAKING: Multiple trucks collide blocking traffic

Three trucks have collided at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.

MULTIPLE trucks have crashed in North Rockhampton, completely blocking a major road to traffic.

Just after 9am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-truck crash at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.

Northbound of Moores Creek Rd has been completely blocked to traffic.

All persons involved are out of their vehicles and accounted for.

Fireys, paramedics and police have just arrived on scene. Available police units are being called to assist with traffic control as traffic is starting to back up.

Reports suggest none of the trucks were carrying hazardous material, however there has been a diesel spill.

According to an attending officer, there is “diesel everywhere”. Rockhampton Regional Council has been called to attend for absorbent.