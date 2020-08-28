Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple vehicles have collided near Rockhampton’s CBD.
Multiple vehicles have collided near Rockhampton’s CBD.
Breaking

BREAKING: Multiple vehicles collided at CBD railway

kaitlyn smith
28th Aug 2020 6:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are this evening on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Early reports suggest three vehicles collided around 6.05pm at the intersection of Denham and Denison St.

It is understood all occupants from the vehicles have self-extricated.

One of the vehicles has reportedly suffered significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

Traffic will likely be impacted for some time.

cbd crash regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Horrific' child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

        Premium Content 'Horrific' child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

        Crime A Central Queensland pair has been charged with more than 230 sexual offences.

        LIVESTREAM: North Rocky SHS v TCC in RDSSRL grand final

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: North Rocky SHS v TCC in RDSSRL grand final

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the Open A, Open B and Open C deciders here.

        BREAKING: Air search for vessel in distress off Cap Coast

        Premium Content BREAKING: Air search for vessel in distress off Cap Coast

        Breaking RACQ Rescue Chopper is conducting searches in response to an activated distress...

        ‘Kills coronavirus in 30 seconds’: RFDS’s powerful new spray

        Premium Content ‘Kills coronavirus in 30 seconds’: RFDS’s powerful new spray

        News The agent is strong enough to kill the coronavirus without harming passengers or...