BREAKING: Multiple vehicles collided at CBD railway

Multiple vehicles have collided near Rockhampton’s CBD.

EMERGENCY crews are this evening on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Early reports suggest three vehicles collided around 6.05pm at the intersection of Denham and Denison St.

It is understood all occupants from the vehicles have self-extricated.

One of the vehicles has reportedly suffered significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

Traffic will likely be impacted for some time.