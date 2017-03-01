BREAKING: Mum, baby involved in roll over

UPDATE 11.10AM: POLICE are preparing to close inbound to Rockhampton lanes of Yeppoon Rd to clear the scene of this morning's crash.

Emergency services are preparing to roll the vehicle upright and tow it from the scene.

Female adult & female infant w minor inj stable to Rockhampton Hospital after single-vehicle rollover Yeppoon Rd #LimestoneCreek at 10.40am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 1, 2017

It's driver and passenger, a mother and her female baby, have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle roll over on Yeppoon Rd involving a mother and baby.

It is understood the vehicle has rolled on a bend while travelling towards Rockhampton near Access 7.

Reports indicate the female driver is conscious and is being treated by QAS for minor injuries while the female baby appears to be in good health.

QAS are preparing to transport both the mother and child to Rockhampton Hospital.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and expect delays while the scene is cleared.

BREAKING 10.43AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Yeppoon Rd following reports of a single vehicle rollover.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle has rolled near Access 7 at Limestone Creek and the driver, a female, and her baby are involved.

Reports indicate the woman is injured however there are not details regarding the condition of the baby.

More to come.