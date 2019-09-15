Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, after it burnt to the ground.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, after it burnt to the ground.
News

BREAKING: Murder charges laid over Lakes Creek house fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man following a tragic house fire which took the life of 47-year-old Mark Petersen.

Emergency services were called to the house fire at Hill St, Lakes Creek, at 2.36am on August 15 where the remains of Mr Petersen were found.

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton was confirmed as the victim in last month's house fire.
Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton was confirmed as the victim in last month's house fire.

About 6pm last night, a 39-year-old Rockhampton man, who was known to Mr Petersen, handed himself into Brisbane City Police Station.

He has been charged with one count each of murder and arson.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow, September 16.

arson house fire lakes creek murder police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Top bloke': CQ men remembered after tragic boat crash

    premium_icon 'Top bloke': CQ men remembered after tragic boat crash

    News Two men were found dead after a passing boat discovered a catamaran drifting in waters north of Yeppoon

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Firefighters continue to monitor bushfires

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Firefighters continue to monitor bushfires

    News UPDATE: CQ Bushfires continue to burn in containment lines

    The sad reality Queensland’s cattle industry is facing

    premium_icon The sad reality Queensland’s cattle industry is facing

    Rural CATTLE owners with nowhere left to turn is the new reality

    Two in hospital after car and bus collide at north Rocky intersection

    premium_icon Two in hospital after car and bus collide at north Rocky...

    News Three people were assessed by paramedics, including a woman in her 50s