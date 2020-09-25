BREAKING: New Advance Rockhampton manager revealed

NEW APPOINTMENT: Greg Bowden was named as Advance Rockhampton's new Executive Manager by Rockhampton. Rockhampton Regional Council today.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council’s economic development arm Advance Rockhampton is well placed for the economic recovery after council announced the appointment of Greg Bowden as the new Executive Manager today.

Advance Rockhampton delivers and implements Rockhampton Regional Council’s Economic Development Action Plan

Having grown up in Blackwater with strong ties to the Rockhampton region, Mr Bowden brings significant industry experience in public and private sectors including mining, construction, city planning, economic policy, manufacturing, agriculture and major infrastructure projects.

His appointment to Advance Rockhampton follows 15 years of service working directly with the Lord Mayor at Brisbane City Council and most recently in the capacity of Director of Strategy, Communication and Economic Development.

As a Central Queensland boy, Mr Bowden said it was great to be coming home to share some of the ideas he had learnt in working for the Brisbane region over the past 15 years.

“With Rockhampton Regional Council’s strong focus on Economic Development, tourism and events, I am excited by the wealth of opportunity in the region and the trajectory that council has undertaken to drive economic growth and events,” Mr Bowden said.

“I do believe Rockhampton has the building blocks for a great future and with a ‘Team Rocky’ approach we can see our region elevated to the next level, become a more liveable city for residents and a destination of choice for visitors and investors.”

Council’s CEO Evan Pardon said council and the Senior Leadership Team were looking forward to capitalising on Greg’s extensive experience and expertise when he commenced his position on Monday.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon

“Greg has been a trusted advisor to mayors, councillors and the business community over the past 15 years, and I am pleased to announce his appointment to council at such a critical time when we need to respond to a challenging economic environment and build a strong future,” Mr Pardon said.

“Greg’s wealth of experience in stakeholder engagement, economic development, city marketing and building brand value combined with his extensive range of trusted business relationships and networks across Queensland, Australia and Asia will be extremely advantageous in his new role.”

At Brisbane City Council, Mr Bowden oversaw and collaborated closely with Brisbane Marketing, Invest Brisbane and International Relations to deliver a positive economic plan for South East Queensland and put Brisbane on the world stage.

Greg was part of the Economic Development Committee which formulated city defining reports like Brisbane’s Unique Window of Opportunity Plan in 2011 and the Brisbane2022 Australia’s New World City Action Plan.

He had significant involvement in the attraction of major events such as the Battle of Brisbane with Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn, the NRL Magic Round, Brisbane International Tennis and the very successful Christmas in the City parade, gala and light show.

Advance Rockhampton’s new Executive Manager Greg Bowden had a significant involvement in delivering the legendary fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn at Suncorp Stadium. Pic Peter Wallis

In addition to this, he was also involved in the attraction of aged care, student accommodation and new hotels that have brought significant new investment into the city over the past 10 years.