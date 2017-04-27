27°
Business

BREAKING: 'New era' for CQ as industry reveals huge project

Amber Hooker
27th Apr 2017 2:31 PM Updated: 3:03 PM

WHAT WE KNOW: 

  • The project will cost up to $200 million
  • The project will begin early to mid-2018
  • Contractors need to register their interest now
  • A last-minute change saw the Australian Defence Force move the project contracts to Central Queensland from Brisbane
  • There will be opportunities for contractors across Central Queensland

A TWELFTH-hour decision marks an unprecedented opportunity for local business to cash in on an untapped, multi-million dollar industry.

Until 36 hours ago, Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland would have been overlooked by the Defence Department to put in their bids for the $140 million Shoalwater Bay Redevelopment.

The Department had planned to hold a business and industry brief in Brisbane, but made a last-minute change to Rockhampton.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit land at Fresh Water Creek at Shoalwater Bay. Photo: Allan Reinikka
The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit land at Fresh Water Creek at Shoalwater Bay. Photo: Allan Reinikka

The move marks a "new era" for CQ industry, according to one of the key players who lured them to Rockhampton.

Capricorn Enterprise economic development officer Neil Lethlean said although Rockhampton was the centre most aligned with the 4,545km sq military training area, business had not been "proactive in seeking work with Defence".

The redevelopment is expected to start from early to mid-2018, and is separate to the $1.2 billion Singaporean deal to expand the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Facility.

>>$140M CQ project revealed, contracts up for grabs

But Mr Lethlean said if business could prove their capability, present their risk management and complete registrations for the immediate project, it could be a precursor to contracts for the Singaporean deal, offering a potential "six years of continuous work".

"This is a new era for business around the area to engage, and $140 million is a big project," he said.

"If we can imagine that 50 per cent of that we could secure across of regional business, that's huge, that's huge contracts.

"$70 million, it not only gives economic benefit, it allows business to grow, have the confidence to recruit more people... there's a social benefit in Defence recognising the capability of local business.

"In that way it snowballs, once they get the confidence in regional business capability and doing contracts according to Defence contracts, that allows the region to expand to a broader spectrum including Defence.

"So historically we were aligned to resources, agriculture, general manufacturing, retail and tourism; this is a new era for Central Queensland business."

WATCH | $1 billion upgrade for Shoalwater Bay training centre

The Department of Defence 2016 Integrate Investment Program assigns $100 million to $200 million for the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Redevelopment 2016-2021.

It outlines the following works:

  • The installation of advanced targeting including simulation and instrumentation in Shoalwater Bay;
  • Upgrades to the Shoalwater Bay major ADF joint amphibious training area
  • Upgraded selected weapon ranges and training areas;
  • Upgraded and additional facilities at weapon ranges

Mr Lethlean explained while tomorrow's brief sought a prime contractor to oversee the project, work and upgrade packages would be presented to local industry and business leaders.

He said it was an opportunity for them to understand and begin all the checks and balances needed to secure work with the Australian Defence Force.

The Minister Marise Payne, in her two visits to the region last year categorically said that local business need to align themselves with Defence," he said.

"And demonstrate their capabilities, so Defence can have confidence to engage with local contractors."

While the number of jobs to be created is unknown, as tenders are yet to be released, Mr Lethlean believes opportunities exist primarily in civil works, communications, electronics, consulting, environmental and engineering consultancy.

"Once they have finalised the tenders, they have to go to Defence budget to have it approved," he said.

"They envisage these works will start early to mid-2018, we are probably 12 to 15 months out until all contracts and sub-contractors are approved.

"We have got time and business that don't have the current capabilities or aren't registered appropriately, they have he time to achieve that."

More to come
 

Topics:  adf australian defence force breaking contractor contracts jobs military project rockhampton us military

