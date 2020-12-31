Menu
BREAKING: New venue found for Kern Arcade Markets

Pam McKay
31st Dec 2020 9:22 AM
A new venue has been found for Rockhampton’s Kern Arcade Markets.

Co-ordinator Madonna McMullen announced on Thursday morning that they would be relocated to Callaghan Park racecourse.

She has been busily searching for a suitable location after the announcement earlier this month the Kern Arcade would close.

READ: Future of Kern Arcade Markets revealed amid closures

Ms McMullen, who has been the markets co-ordinator for 22 years, said she was excited for the new adventure and Callaghan Park was an ideal venue.

“It has a lot of positive assets, mainly undercover, plenty of parking, picturesque grounds and we can also incorporate children’s rides, horse and carriage rides, food vans and an ATM facility,” she said.

“I feel it will be great for our local community, as well as a tourist attraction.”

More to come

