CBD CRASH: A nose-to-tail collision has occurred in Rockhampton City.

PEAK-HOUR delays are tonight expected to occur in Rockhampton’s CBD following a two-vehicle collision.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred around 5.15pm at the major intersection of Albert St and Bolsover St.

Occupants from both vehicles have reportedly self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Emergency services are currently on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.