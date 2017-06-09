24°
BREAKING: NSW man charged with abduction of Rocky teen

9th Jun 2017 11:40 AM
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliott.
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliott. Chris Ison ROK021215cpolice1

A FLURRY of phone calls yesterday afternoon alerted police to a missing Gracemere teenager who was walking with an older man along Emu Park Rd.

Police raced to the scene in Emu Park and found the girl, 15, who was the focus of a state-wide investigation.

Searches had also been conducted inter-state, including in Melbourne.

The teen, last seen at her Gracemere home early Monday, was allegedly with a 24-year-old man from NSW, who had travelled to the region.

Jordan Brian Pancione, 24, today appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count of abduction of a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded in custody and will re-appear on August 9.

Police will allege Pancione struck up a friendship with the teenager over social media.

At a media conference today, Rockhampton police Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliott thanked the community.

"We had a series of calls all come in at once," Det Snr Sgt Elliott said.

"Previously we'd been getting calls in spits and spurts over the few days, but these all came in a flurry."

Det Snr Sgt Elliott said the investigation was still looking into how long the pair had known each other on social media and their movements during the past few days.

"At this time of the year and in this weather, we were concerned," he said.

He said the girl had been reported missing by her aunt and uncle, who she was living with.

Her parents and aunt and uncle were all relieved she had been found.

He said the alleged abduction served as a timely warning to Central Queensland parents about the potential dangers of social media for young people.

Parents should know what their children are doing and if anyone has concerns they should call police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  abduction detective senior sergeant paul elliott missing rockhampton girl rockhampton court rockhampton police

