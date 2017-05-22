Breaking: Oates in but who else made the Maroons cut?

Broncos winger Corey Oates scores a try during the NRL Grand Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Corey Oates has been retained on the wing for the Queensland Maroons and is play his fourth game for his state on Wednesday week.

The Biloela Panthers product was touch and go to be retained but edged out Cronulla Sharks premiership winner Valentine Holmes.

Oates is the sole representative from Central Queensland other than Mackay junior Dane Gagai.

Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has been named.

1. Darius Boyd

2. Corey Oates

3. Will Chambers

4. Justin O'Neill

5. Dane Gagai

6. Anthony Milford

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Dylan Napa

9. Cameron Smith

10. Nate Myles

11. Josh Papalii

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Michael Morgan

15. Sam Thaiday

16. Aidan Guerra

17. Jacob Lillyman

18. Johnathan Thurston