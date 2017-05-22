Breaking: Oates in but who else made the Maroons cut?

RUGBY LEAGUE: Corey Oates has been retained on the wing for the Queensland Maroons and is play his fourth game for his state on Wednesday week.
The Biloela Panthers product was touch and go to be retained but edged out Cronulla Sharks premiership winner Valentine Holmes.
Oates is the sole representative from Central Queensland other than Mackay junior Dane Gagai.
Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has been named.
1. Darius Boyd
2. Corey Oates
3. Will Chambers
4. Justin O'Neill
5. Dane Gagai
6. Anthony Milford
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Dylan Napa
9. Cameron Smith
10. Nate Myles
11. Josh Papalii
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Michael Morgan
15. Sam Thaiday
16. Aidan Guerra
17. Jacob Lillyman
18. Johnathan Thurston