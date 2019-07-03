BREAKING: Offender on the run, police in hot pursuit

POLICE are pursuing a fugitive through a number of South Rockhampton streets and backyards.

5.30PM: POLICE remain in pursuit of a fugitive through a number of South Rockhampton streets and backyards.

Reports indicate the offender was pursued from the Hall State School, last seen on Gillespie St.

The roundabout at the corner of Baden Powell and Rundle Sts is currently blocked to traffic from the north by police.

North St entrances to both Murray and Gillespie Sts are also blocked by police.

Three police units are reportedly in pursuit.

Dog squad is attending. Residents and motorists have been asked to remain in their vehicles and homes.

Police are on foot and multiple units have converged on the Murray, Campbell and North street areas.

He has jumped over several fences and was chased through a Murray St neighbourhood. It's not know what he is wanted for.

He is wearing a Deadly Choice T shirt with a black cap.

