Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy.
BREAKING: One in hospital after two-car Bruce Hwy crash

Frazer Pearce
Sam Reynolds
24th Jan 2020 12:19 PM
EMERGENCY service are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Central Queensland.

The accident happened at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy about 11.30am.

The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for injuries.

One, a female, had elbow and neck pain while the other driver, a man, is complaining of back injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes of the highway are open.

There are reports of heavy rain in the area.

More to follow.

