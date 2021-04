Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO

One lane of traffic is blocked after a vehicle has reportedly rolled on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover, about 26kms from Yeppoon, at 3.30pm.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the “HiLux work ute” is out of the vehicle and on his feet.

It is understood the Rockhampton-bound lane is blocked.

More to come.