Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
BREAKING: One lane blocked on Dawson Highway

18th Dec 2018 5:43 PM

5.45PM: EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of a one vehicle collision near Banana.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed one car collided with a guard rail on Banana Creek Bridge around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The crash has left one lane of the highway blocked at the bridge and Queensland Police Service on scene to assist with traffic control.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene but did not treat or transport any patients.

