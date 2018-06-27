Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash on Tablelands Rd.
Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash on Tablelands Rd.
Breaking

BREAKING: One man critical, one trapped after head on crash

Tegan Annett
by
27th Jun 2018 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:38 PM

UPDATE 5.40pm: 

A RESCUE helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Tablelands Rd, near Miriam Vale. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one man is still trapped in his car. 

The head-on collision involving two men was reported at 4.30pm. 

When paramedics arrived one man was trapped in his car and the other had critical injuries. 

Earlier 5pm:

ONE man has critical injuries and another is trapped in his vehicle after a head on collision involving two cars on Tablelands Rd, near Miriam Vale. 

Emergency services are responding to the accident which is five kilometres south of the Fingerboard Road intersection.    It was reported at 4.30pm this afternoon.

AQueensland Police spokesperson said it was a serious two-vehicle crash.   

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were assessing two men, one with critical injuries and another who is trapped in his vehicle.   

QAS arrived around 4.50pm.   

More to come. 

car accident queensland ambulance service queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    APPEAL FOR HELP: The other victims of cafe fire

    APPEAL FOR HELP: The other victims of cafe fire

    News Brunch's owner appeals to the community to help her staff find new jobs after Sunday's fire

    Revealed: What caused the Rocky power outage last night

    Revealed: What caused the Rocky power outage last night

    Breaking Over 9000 residents were left without power last night

    Qld Junior Squash Championships return to Rockhampton

    premium_icon Qld Junior Squash Championships return to Rockhampton

    Sport ROCKHAMPTON hosts state titles for first time in four years

    Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

    premium_icon Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

    Breaking Stockland Rockhampton says goodbye to retail store

    Local Partners