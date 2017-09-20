33°
UPDATE: Man and child die in horror holiday crash

The car crashed into a ditch off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

Ashley Clark
by

What we know:

  •  A high speed crash happened about 8am this morning at Kolonga, about 30km north of Gin Gin
  • A man and child died at the scene
  • A woman in her 30s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital with injuries
  • The highway is blocked in both directions with long delays expected
  • The Forensic Crash Unit is heading to the scene of the crash

 


UPDATE: 12.15PM: A MAN and child have died following a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway near Kolonga this morning.

Queensland Police confirmed the tragic news after emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash 30 kilometres north of Gin Gin about 8am.

A 41-year-old man and a young male child were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman in her 30s was flown by rescue helicopter to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and the Bruce Highway remains closed with diversions in place through Miriam Vale.

 

 


 

UPDATE 10.30AM: THE Bruce Highway is still blocked in both directions after a horrific double fatality this morning at Kolonga.

NewsMail journalist Mikayla Haupt is at the scene of the crash, about 30km north of Gin Gin, and said the car was a mangled mess.

"The car is in the ditch in trees,' she said

"Police and firefighters are still on scene and the roads are blocked with traffic banked up for kilometres."

"Drivers are saying the wait could be up to four or five hours and are searching for ways to get around the area."

Ms Haupt said a police officer confirmed the two deceased occupants were thrown from the car.

One person has been airlifted to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on the way to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

 

UPDATE:  TWO people are dead and one is trapped after a high-speed car crash on the Bruce Highway, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed.

A witness at the death scene, Cherrykie Brock More, said he heard the crash from his home at Kolonga, south of Miriam Vale, this morning just before 8am.

"I rushed out and I all I could see was dust and smoke," he said.

"Police have evacuated us and the road has been closed.

"The helicopter is on the road now."

 

QAS have sent out a tweet about the crash.
Ashley Clark


Mr More said he believed the car lost control when it tried to overtake another.

"Apparently a car overtook another car at high speed and went into a ditch and hit a tree," he said.

"The two deceased people flew out of the car."

The QAS spokesman confirmed two people had died at the scene and a female occupant was still trapped.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions.

Police are urging drivers to delay travel between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale.

More to come.

 

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Kolongo, about 30km north of Gin Gin.
Ashley Clark

 

 

EARLIER: BUNDABERG ambulance crews are on the way to a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gin Gin at Kolonga.

Initial reports suggest one person is trapped and three people are possibly missing after what is believed to be a high-speed crash.

It is believed a car has rolled into a ditch along the highway just after 7.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two Bundaberg paramedic crews were on their way to the scene and the LifeFlight helicopter was en route.

"One person is trapped and it is alleged three people are missing," the spokesman said.

More to come.

