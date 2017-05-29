27°
Breaking: Owner's anger as prized Rocky racehorses left mutilated

Matty Holdsworth
| 29th May 2017 3:07 PM
The damage from a hit and run incident involving trainer Laurie Clem and his horses.
The damage from a hit and run incident involving trainer Laurie Clem and his horses. Contributed

DAYS out from competing in a $20,000 race, two of Gracemere trainer Laurie Clem's prized racehorses have been injured in a traffic accident this morning.

Laurie, who was travelling to Callaghan Park tracks at around 3.15am, was driving on Gladstone Road when his car and float were hit by a white van.

It caused the towing horse float to be flipped on its side. To make matters worse, the driver of the white van allegedly did a hit and run.

Laurie, 12 hours after the collision, was still shaken when he recalled the horror morning.

"I got through the first set of traffic lights after the Yeppen Bridge, went through and bang,” the veteran trainer said.

"Next minute the float is on its side. His car was facing the opposite way and he drove back up the wrong side of the road.

Laurie Clem with another of his horses.
Laurie Clem with another of his horses. Brenda Strong GLA261013RACE

"It took me 45 minutes to get the horses out of the float, they were kicking and it was hard to calm them down. I had to drag them out by the tail.

"Luckily they know me and I was able to calm them.”

Laurie will need a new float now, but even worse, both horses will be rubbed out of action for "months”.

His sprinter 'I'mnotabay' was a strong horse but will now miss out on a QTIS bonus as a 3YO.

'Bulliten Belle' was the other horse involved and has won over $30,000 in prize money.

"They have cuts and bruises, one has a swollen eye and might go blind,” he said sadly.

"I was getting one of them ready to race in a $20,000 3YO, but she will be out for a few months at least.

"The other had just won a barrier trial and will need x-rays to see if its leg is broken.

"It was a foggy morning but I don't even think he had his lights on. He was driving like an idiot, I don't even want to think how much this will cost.”

Police media said officers arrived quickly at the scene and confirmed the incident was a hit and run.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gracemere hit and run horse racing laurie clem rockhampton racing

