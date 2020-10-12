Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

breaking news gladstone car crash gladstone central
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Rocky school with bullying problem denies help

        Premium Content REVEALED: Rocky school with bullying problem denies help

        Education The school reportedly suspends two student per day due to matters related to bullying.

        Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

        Premium Content Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

        News Member of the public reports incident off coast.

        ‘Too deadly’: Incredible Darumbal artwork unveiled

        Premium Content ‘Too deadly’: Incredible Darumbal artwork unveiled

        News The centre panel, which was placed during Monday’s ceremony, is a water lily which...

        Year in Japan inspires new business for Rocky woman

        Premium Content Year in Japan inspires new business for Rocky woman

        Business ‘I knew I liked drinking it and it was healthy but I hadn’t heard about this art...