A fire has broken out on Grantleigh Rd, Gogango.

2.50PM: PARAMEDICS and firefighters are on scene of a bushfire on a Gogango property.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received a call at 1.30pm to report the grass fire on Grantleigh Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew is currently on scene, but no more were on route as of 2.40pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is also on scene.

More information to come.