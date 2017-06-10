BREAKING: Man, 65 in critical condition after Calliope crash

A MALE and a female patient have been taken to the Gladstone Hospital via ambulance following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle off the Bruce Hwy.

A QAS spokesperson has confirmed that a 65-year-old man was transported in a critical condition, and a 55-year-old woman who sustained serious abdominal injuries, was also transported.

The female was breathing and stabilised at the scene however, the condition of the male remains unknown.

The spokesperson said upon arrival, paramedics had to conduct CPR on one of the patients.

Emergency services received the call just after 1.15pm to reports of a crash along Sawmill Rd, Calliope.

Two ambulances and two fire crews are on scene.

A towing company truck is on its way to move the motorcycle from the road.

It is believed the crash saw the patients flung off the bike and into nearby tall grass, however, the cause is not yet known.

Traffic is being diverted by police with the southbound lane closed off.

EARLIER

PARAMEDICS are currently on-scene of a single vehicle crash at Calliope.

Emergency services have arrived on scene about 500m from Sawmill Rd, Calliope, at the scene of a single motorcycle involving a driver and the passenger; a male and female.

A QAS spokesperson said one passenger is in a critical condition, with paramedics performing CPR on the patient.

The other passenger has sustained serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The south-bound lane is closed, with traffic being diverted.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

More to come.