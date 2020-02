EMERGENCY RESPONSE: There are reports of an assault at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

10.15AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to Capricorn Correctional Centre at Etna Creek.

A man, aged 30, has suffered a head injury after an alleged assault.

The man has suffered bruising to his head and ears and his condition has deteriorated.