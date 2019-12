TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency services are racing to a “serious” crash.

PARAMEDICS are racing to a truck rollover, 60km north of Injune on the Carnarvon Highway.

A call was made to Queensland Police Services at 1.15pm this afternoon.

It is believed the truck has sustained significant damage.

"It is looking serious," a Queensland Police Services spokesman said.