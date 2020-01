BREAKING 10.55AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to the Capricornia Correctional Center after an alleged assault.

Initial information suggests a man, 32, has been assaulted at the Etna Creek prison.

It is unknown if the man is a prisoner or a corrections worker.

He is currently being treated by the prison nurse for a head injury and tingling down his side.

His condition is unknown.

More to come.