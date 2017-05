A MAN has stumbled back to his Rockhampton CBD home after he was allegedly cut on the knee and foot at the riverbank.

The man, 37, alerted paramedics once he arrived at his Kent St home.

Emergency services at a Kent Street address. Adam Wratten

Paramedics and three police units were dispatched to the incident about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics are treating a man for keen and foot wounds.

Police are searching for the offender.