CRASH: Five patients are being assessed by paramedics following a two-vehicle crash on Alma St.

PARAMEDICS are checking over five people caught up in a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton's city centre.

Paramedics were alerted to the crash on Alma St behind the Rockhampton Regional Council chambers shortly before 8am.

Firefighters have also been alerted to the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it appeared paramedics had given four of the patients the all clear.

But she said they are still assessing a fifth patient, a woman, involved in the crash.

More to come