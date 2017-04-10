BREAKING: Paramedics rush to motorbike crash near Rocky

PARAMEDICS are rushing to Cawarral after reports a teenager has fallen from his motorbike.
The condition of the male, believed to be in his mid-teens, is not yet known.
Paramedics received the call out to 99 Serpentine St at 11.55pm.
More to come
