32°
News

BREAKING: Paramedics rush to motorbike crash near Rocky

Luke J Mortimer
| 10th Apr 2017 12:08 PM
POLICE HUNT: Police are searching for a driver who hit a boy in West Gladstone.
POLICE HUNT: Police are searching for a driver who hit a boy in West Gladstone. Tony Martin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS are rushing to Cawarral after reports a teenager has fallen from his motorbike.

The condition of the male, believed to be in his mid-teens, is not yet known.

MOTORBIKE INCIDENT: Paramedics have been alerted to the incident at Cawarral.
MOTORBIKE INCIDENT: Paramedics have been alerted to the incident at Cawarral.

Paramedics received the call out to 99 Serpentine St at 11.55pm.

More to come

Topics:  ambulance breaking cawarral emergency motorbike crash rockhampton

Big money up for grabs for CQ businesses after floods

Big money up for grabs for CQ businesses after floods

Disaster assistance has been activated for small businesses affected by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in Rockhampton and Livingstone.

4 things you need to know about Rocky's floods right now

The Australian Defence Force takes apart a flood barrier on Rodboro St, Berserker.

Mayor Strelow updates status of infrastructure, roads and mud army

Rocky flood levee has support as probe launched into flood

(L-R) Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad talk to an Australian Defence Force member.

Lessons to be learnt from impact of severe weather event

Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing

Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night.

Man charged with attempted murder and to front court tomorrow

Local Partners

OPINION: Credit to authorities for a job well done

Rockhampton people have been through so many natural disasters in recent times that we have become somewhat "industry leaders” in managing our way through...

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

AN AUSTRALIAN newsreader has been sprung daydreaming on live TV. When she realised she was back on air, her reaction was phenomenal.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

Livestock Property

245 Four Mile Road, Bouldercombe 4702

Rural 4 2 2 $2.90 Million

The family home of this rural property is conveniently positioned elevated overlooking the improved grazing pastures. Constantly catching the natural breezes this...

Neat and Tidy Move Straight In

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $289,000

Ready to go and very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker and close to Primary Schools and sporting fields. Newly painted...

Rural living with Unbeatable Views

56 Sawmill Road, Bondoola 4703

3 1 4 Offers Over...

Are you seeking privacy, views and a large shed? Stop Searching I’ve found it! Boasting Spectacular Ocean and Rural views this elevated position will be extremely...

OWNER WILL LOOK AT SERIOUS OFFERS!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Developer Wants Out!!

7/175 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

Unit 3 2 2 Price Upon...

Yes! The developer is selling off the last of stage 3, making way for the next stage. If you love the idea of living in a brand new Villa surrounded by quality...

More than Meets the Eye!

5 Barnes Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

The sellers have meticulously maintained and cared for this unique Coastal home and you will be delightfully surprised upon inspection! Plenty of extras make for...

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!