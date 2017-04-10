BREAKING: Paramedics rush to motorbike crash near Rocky

POLICE HUNT: Police are searching for a driver who hit a boy in West Gladstone.

PARAMEDICS are rushing to Cawarral after reports a teenager has fallen from his motorbike.

The condition of the male, believed to be in his mid-teens, is not yet known.

MOTORBIKE INCIDENT: Paramedics have been alerted to the incident at Cawarral.

Paramedics received the call out to 99 Serpentine St at 11.55pm.

