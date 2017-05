PARAMEDICS are rushing to a vehicle rollover at Keppel Sands.

It is believed only one vehicle is involved in the crash.

ROLLOVER: Paramedics are rushing to a rollover at Keppel Sands Rd. Tony Martin

Fire crews and Rockhampton police have also been called to the accident, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said there was "no mention" of entrapments.

ACCIDENT: Emergency crews do not know if anyone is trapped.

Paramedics were alerted to the accident at 10.58am.

More to come