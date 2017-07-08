QAS treating three patients on scene of Capricorn Hwy crash

UPDATE, 1.15PM: PARAMEDICS are treating three patients at the scene of an alleged two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two females and a male were involved, their ages are unknown at this time.

One female patient is complaining of a sore neck, the other has some chest pain.

The spokesman said further information on the male is not available at this time.

QAS remain on scene of the crash, which occurred about 11.40am and 140km west of Emerald, near the township of Alpha.

12PM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to a reported two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy in Central West Queensland.

Initial reports indicate the incident occurred about 140km west of Emerald, near the township of Alpha.

Reports indicate the vehicles are off the side of the road, but still in a dangerous position.

The Queensland Ambulance Service have very limited information as the informant had to leave the scene to get mobile reception.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Service were unable to provide information at this time.

More to come.