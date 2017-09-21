BREAKING: Paramedics treating man in Bruce Hwy crash south of Rocky

7AM: EMERGENCY services have arrived on scene of a Bruce Hwy crash in Raglan, south or Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested the male patient may be entrapped following the single-vehicle crash, called in about 6am.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said he was out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived at the site, about 5km north or Raglan.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have arrived also arrived on scene about 7am.

More police crews are still proceeding, but there are no reports of road closures at this time.

The QAS were unable to provide further information regarding injuries as they have only recently arrived.

They reported the male was the only patient involved.

QFES are currently making the area safe.

More information to come.