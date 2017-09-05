Child one of four crash victims, one patient airlifted to Rocky

LATEST | THREE patients have been rushed to Gladstone Hospital after this morning's two-vehicle head-on collision.

Four people were involved in the crash, one of which was a female child.

One woman and the child have been transported via ambulance to hospital. The woman suffered a head injury in the crash but the child appeared uninjured, a QAS spokeswoman said.

A man has been freed from his vehicle and two others are being treated on scene. #RACQofficial pic.twitter.com/L1kNwTlEwt — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 4, 2017

A man, who was reportedly the patient trapped inside one of the two vehicles in this morning's crash, has been airlifted in a rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital.

The remaining crash victim was not taken to hospital.

9am | IT HAS been confirmed a child was one of the four victims in this morning's head-on collision on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

One male patient has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a two-vehicle head-on collision. Tegan Annett

One patient has already been rushed to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance. Another will be airlifted in a rescue helicopter, with the remaining two to be transported in an ambulance.

The police officer in charge of the crash, Acting Sergeant Jayson Pepperdene said they were called to the scene about 7am.

He said police were not yet sure what had caused the crash but that an investigation was under way.

Two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen: Acting Sergeant Jayson Pepperdene said police are unsure what caused the head-on crash but were exhausting all investigative avenues.

8.45am: THE PATIENT found trapped in a car after a head on collision on the Bruce Hwy this morning will be airlifted to hospital.

A RACQ helicopter designated for the transport arrived about 8.30am.

8.30am: ONE patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in an ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

Three of the four crash victims are still at the crash site.

Police have confirmed the Bruce Hwy will be closed for several hours.

Two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen: An RACQ helicopter lands on the Bruce Hwy after a two-vehicle crash where four people were injured.

8.15am: A RACQ helicopter has just landed on the Bruce Hwy.

The highway is now completely closed in both directions.

An on scene witness reports traffic is beginning to increase in the area, with cars lining up down the road.

Two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen: Queensland Police, Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services are all on scene.

7.45am: A WITNESS on scene has confirmed one lane of traffic on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen is still open.

She said a Bororen resident is directing traffic at one end with police directing traffic at the other.

#RACQ #CapRescue Rescue 300 is en route to Bororen where a man is trapped in his vehicle. 3 others are also injured. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 4, 2017

The resident said he lives nearby and heard the crash happen. He arrived on scene before police.

The witness said she just saw paramedics load someone into an ambulance on a stretcher."

A resident who lives in the area heard the crash and arrived on scene before police. He is now helping conduct traffic. Tegan Annett

7.20am: FIRST responders are currently assessing the scene of a two-vehicle crash where one passenger is still trapped inside a vehicle.

"They're working out how to safely remove the passenger ... they might need to use hydraulic removal tools," a spokesman said.

Queensland Police, Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen. Tegan Annett

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a total of four patients are being assessed for injuries.

A request for traffic control in the Bororen, Bruce Hwy area has been put in place.

One crash victim is still trapped inside a vehicle. Tegan Annett

7.05am: TEAMS of fire and emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a two-vehicle crash after reports of the incident on the Bruce Hwy came in at 6.57.

Queensland Police arrived at the crash at Bororen to find a car on its side with at least one passenger trapped inside a vehicle.

Queensland Police, Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen. Tegan Annett

One car is lying in the middle of the road, with the other off to the eastern side of the highway.

Updates to follow.