Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are currently assessing a patient trapped in a vehicle after truck crash
Paramedics are currently assessing a patient trapped in a vehicle after truck crash
News

Helicopter on scene to airlift patient after truck crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jun 2020 4:22 PM | Updated: 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.10PM: 

A HELICOPTER is now on scene to airlift a person after a cattle truck and vehicle crash at Calliope this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was reportedly no cattle on the truck at the time of the incident. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 5PM:

TWO people are being assessed for injuries after a cattle truck and vehicle incident at Calliope this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient is trapped in a vehicle and has head and leg injuries. 

The second patient has neck injuries. 

She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the area. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 4.44PM: 

IT has been confirmed a vehicle and a cattle truck have collided at Calliope this afternoon. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three fire crews are using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the truck's windscreen to release a driver trapped inside. 

She said Calliope and Gladstone crews were called to Mann Rd and Dawson Hwy at 4.15pm. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 4.40PM: 

A HELICOPTER is on its way to treat a patient after a truck and car crash late this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes of the Dawson Highway are closed. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 4:30PM:

PARAMEDICS are currently assessing a person after truck crash in Calliope late this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services arrived at the Dawson Highway and Mann Rd intersection at 4pm.

She said one person was trapped in a vehicle but was conscious and breathing.

"All (paramedics) can visually assess is a head injury," she said.

More to come.

calliope dawson hwy truck crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented duo returns as face of state tourism

        premium_icon Talented duo returns as face of state tourism

        Travel New campaign to benefit from suspended $10 million interstate and international travel market.

        Resident’s relief: ’It’s been a long time coming’

        premium_icon Resident’s relief: ’It’s been a long time coming’

        News Is your street going to benefit from the new works? Find out inside.

        UPDATE: Police treat fire in Central West QLD as suspicious

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police treat fire in Central West QLD as suspicious

        News A fire broke out in a large concrete building in Blackall last night

        UPDATE: Highway reopened following concerns of truck fire

        premium_icon UPDATE: Highway reopened following concerns of truck fire

        Breaking Emergency services were worried the vehicle had overheated.