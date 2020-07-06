Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton this afternoon.
Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Peak hour collision blocks North Rocky road

Kaitlyn Smith
6th Jul 2020 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO vehicles have this afternoon collided at the intersection of Elphinstone and Berserker St in North Rockhampton.

It is understood the accident took place in Berserker after one of the driver’s car was pushed into traffic just after 4pm.

Injuries to each party remain unknown at this time.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene assessing the patients.

Both vehicles are also believed to be blocking part of the busy road, causing some delays.

Motorists are urged to remain cautious passing through the area.

qps media regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Information Got questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We're here to help. The format has changed, but our news is still the same.

        Travellers treated “like lepers” amid more border closures

        premium_icon Travellers treated “like lepers” amid more border closures

        News “I was petrified about what would happen if I went over the boarder with Queensland...

        Gel blaster fired at passing cars on busy street

        premium_icon Gel blaster fired at passing cars on busy street

        News POLICE were called to a report of a male firing a pellet gun at passing cars in...

        Yacht gets into a sticky situation off Great Keppel Island

        premium_icon Yacht gets into a sticky situation off Great Keppel Island

        News The sailor called for help after he was unable to put the motor in gear and the...