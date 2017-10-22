28°
News

Breaking: Pedestrian assaulted crossing street in Rocky CBD

ASSAULT: 16-year-old boy assaulted on the corner of East St and Stanley St.
ASSAULT: 16-year-old boy assaulted on the corner of East St and Stanley St. Contributed
Leighton Smith
by

ROCKHAMPTON police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place at 8am at the corner of East and Stanley St.

Queensland Police Media said a 16-year-old-boy was crossing the street when he became involved in a verbal altercation regarding right of way with the passenger of an unknown vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle got out of the car and pushed the boy, knocking him to the ground before fleeing from the scene.

If you have any information regarding the assailant or vehicle details, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  assault crime stoppers queensland police media

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Stunning style on show at Rocky track

Stunning style on show at Rocky track

Photo gallery of the hottest fashions.

Two bodies recovered from sunken fishing trawler

TRAGIC NEWS: Inspector Darren Sommerville addresses the media at Gladstone Police Station.

The bodies will be brought back to shore tonight.

Dear Deputy PM, show us the Rookwood money: QLD Government

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in Rockhampton last year to talk about infrastructure spending and the proposed Rookwood Weir.

Letter to the federal government was given exclusively to the Bully.

Truckies stranded as popular North Rocky truck stop closed

CLOSED: Yaamba Road Caltex Truckstop was fenced off and closed for renovations today leaving motorists seeking other options.

Motorists scramble for alternative fueling up options.

Local Partners