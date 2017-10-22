Breaking: Pedestrian assaulted crossing street in Rocky CBD

ASSAULT: 16-year-old boy assaulted on the corner of East St and Stanley St.

ROCKHAMPTON police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place at 8am at the corner of East and Stanley St.

Queensland Police Media said a 16-year-old-boy was crossing the street when he became involved in a verbal altercation regarding right of way with the passenger of an unknown vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle got out of the car and pushed the boy, knocking him to the ground before fleeing from the scene.

If you have any information regarding the assailant or vehicle details, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.