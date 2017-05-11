BREAKING: Peking Duk to drop new track in Rocky

Peking Duk perform during the 29th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

SPONTANEOUS dance duo Peking Duk have promised an anything goes set for Rockhampton.

The head-banging, all action live act, who play at the Allenstown Hotel tomorrow night, will give the Beef Capital something seriously different.

The Canberra djs, who shot to international fame after their breakout smash hits 'High' and 'Take Me Over', say their live show has "no rules".

Talking from the road, Rueben Styles spoke with The Morning Bulletin ahead of their first ever Rockhampton gig.

"I reckon we will make the Rockhampton show as James Bond style as possible, we are arriving by helicopter for one," a pumped Rueben joked.

"But in all seriousness we will have fun, there are no rules for our shows. We throw it down differently each time.

"This set will be dance based, with a little bit of rock and hip hop influence and plenty from us."

Rueben revealed the headline act will drop a fresh banger in Rockhampton. After their more recent success in the collaboration of 'Stranger' with Elliphant, they have teamed up with English electronic duo AlunaGeorge.

"We are definitely playing a new song," he said.

"We gave it a bit of a spin in Airlie Beach last night and the reception was crazy. It is less than a jump around song more of a groover but the audience loved it."

Peking Duk arrive holding dogs at the 30th ARIA Awards at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

Alongside his other half Adam Hyde, Rueben said it took an ARIA award for their grandparents to stop pestering them about getting a real job or go to university.

It was only then did they feel like they had "made it".

"The point we knew where we had far, far exceeded our goals was when we got to play in America and when we got our first ARIA," he said.

"I remember having a goal to just not work in a cafe or Maccas any more.

"We formed after years of playing in bands. When we started to hear tracks from The Bloody Beetroots and the Crookers, it opened our eyes.

"Then when we went to a club in Canberra and heard Deadmau5, Afrojack and these huge names play... it created a big scene for dance music lovers and it was a niche we fell in love with."

Peking Duk and their full Clowntown show hit the Allenstown Hotel from 6pm, the triple j tour also features support acts Ivan Ooze and Mallrats.