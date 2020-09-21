BREAKING: Person airlifted after rural property horse fall

A person has been injured at a rural property south-west of Rockhampton.

EMERGENCY services are airlifting a patient to hospital after they were injured in a horse fall at a rural property 200km south west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the patient suffered some significant injuries during the incident.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene around midday.

The patient is reportedly in a stable condition and en route to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.