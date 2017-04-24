BREAKING: Three women fall down 'gully' in crash near Rocky

ON SCENE: Paramedics are treating two patients at a crash scene on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE: 3.22pm:

A DRIVER and her two female passengers have fallen down a gully on the side of the Bruce Hwy just north of Rockhampton.

It is understood the south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy has been closed 3km north of The Caves on Yaamba Rd as paramedics treat two patients.

It is not yet known if it has been reopened.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was not able to confirm how far the car fell down the gully.

Paramedics were alerted to the accident at about 2.40pm, but all three passengers had hauled themselves out of the vehicle before paramedics arrived.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were initially told by a 000 caller that a passenger had been ejected during the crash, but it did not appear to be the case.

More to come

EARLIER:

A PERSON has been ejected from a vehicle in a crash on the Yaamba Rd section of the Bruce Hwy, according to initial reports from emergency crews.

Paramedics have not yet arrived on the scene of the accident 3km north of the Capricorn Caves.

CRASH ALERT: Emergency crews are rushing to a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

It is understood police, firefighters, and paramedics are en route.

The condition of those involved is not yet known.

More to come