Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are en route. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service are en route. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: One person in hospital after two-vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
4th May 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.15AM: One person has been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the person was complaining of a headache.

The spokesman described the crash as "low speed" with no serious injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Biloela on Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Auburn Street and Halberstater Close about 8.30am.

Initial reports suggest one person is "encapsulated" in their vehicle.

More to come.

biloela crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

        Premium Content LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

        Letters to the Editor Letters, SMS to the editor along with Harry Bruce’s daily cartoon on current affairs.

        Banks report farming equipment purchases at highest

        Premium Content Banks report farming equipment purchases at highest

        News March 2021 was the third largest month for purchases of agriculture machinery since...

        Drunk tried to break into police car while police were in it

        Premium Content Drunk tried to break into police car while police were in it

        Crime A man tried to break in to a police car, while officers were seated in the car, and...

        Young Rocky girl to cut her hair for charity

        Premium Content Young Rocky girl to cut her hair for charity

        Community She has been growing her hair for two and a half years and will be donating about...