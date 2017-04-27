BREAKING: Person 'not breathing' at Rockhampton prison

BEHIND THE WALLS: A person has stopped breathing at Rockhampton's prison.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A person has stopped breathing at the Capricornia Correctional Centre

Paramedics are not yet sure if it is a prisoner, or someone else at the prison

Paramedics are still en route to the prison

UPDATE: 4.28pm:

MYSTERY surrounds the fate of a person who is "not breathing" at a Rockhampton prison.

Earlier, A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the incident just before 3.30pm.

But another spokeswoman has since referred The Morning Bulletin to the Department of Justice.

This paper has contacted the Department of Justice but they are yet to respond.

The prison is located about 20km north of Rockhampton on Etna Creek Road, just off the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services earlier sent out an alert reporting a patient had "nil breathing".

More to come shortly

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a Rockhampton prison after reports a person has stopped breathing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency crews received the 000 call from Capricornia Correctional Centre just before 3.30pm, but have not yet arrived at the scene.

ROCKY LOCK UP: A person has stopped breathing at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The prison is located just north of Rockhampton on Etna Creek Rd, along the Bruce Hwy.

An alert sent out by emergency services said one patient has "nil breathing".

It is not yet known if it is a prisoner.

More to come shortly