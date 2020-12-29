Menu
Paramedics are responding to the scene. Picture: Contributed
BREAKING: Person trapped after car rolls into creek

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd near Halfway Creek.

The incident was first reported about 7am on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the car was upside down in the creek, however the water was not up to the car.

It was also believed at least one person’s legs were trapped inside the vehicle and they were “conscious and breathing”.

It is understood a helicopter rescue service was called to assist.

More to come.

