BREAKING: Person trapped after car rolls into creek

Paramedics are responding to the scene. Picture: Contributed

Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd near Halfway Creek.

The incident was first reported about 7am on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the car was upside down in the creek, however the water was not up to the car.

It was also believed at least one person’s legs were trapped inside the vehicle and they were “conscious and breathing”.

It is understood a helicopter rescue service was called to assist.

