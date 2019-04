KABRA CRASH: A vehicle has flipped onto its roof in a creek bed near Kabra Pub, west of Rockhampton.

KABRA CRASH: A vehicle has flipped onto its roof in a creek bed near Kabra Pub, west of Rockhampton. Google Maps

EMERGENCY services are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle west of Rockhampton this afternoon.

Around 4.30pm, a single vehicle travelling along the Capricorn Highway landed on its roof in a dry creek bed near the Kabra Pub.

Details are limited about the condition of the motorist involved in the crash.

Paramedics are on the scene and one lane is currently being blocked by police.