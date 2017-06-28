Breaking: Person trapped in car after Emu Park Rd rollover

Police are at the scene of a crash on Emu Park Rd.

BREAKING 7.30PM: A PERSON is reportedly trapped in a car after a single-vehicle rollover on Emu Park Rd.

Early reports are the car swerved to miss a dog before rolling near the golf club at 7.20pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it appeared the female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

However, a second person is trapped inside and unable to move.

The police spokeswoman said it was unclear whether the dog had been hit, though the RSPCA had been called with the animal still on scene.

