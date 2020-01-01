Menu
A Qantas flight taking off at Rockhampton airport.
News

Plane turning back after hitting pelican near Rocky

Melanie Plane
1st Jan 2020 4:28 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM
UPDATE 5pm: Qantas has confirmed all passengers on the returned flight will be put on another flight by 5pm today. 

A spokeswoman confirmed the plane struck a bird soon after take off. and was forced to return. 

The spokeswoman said the plane will be inspected for damage this afternoon.  

UPDATE 4.37PM: A QANTASLINK flight that turned back to Rockhampton Airport after hitting a pelican on take-off has landed safely. 

The aircraft was only in the air for 11 minutes between take-off and return. 

It is not known how many passengers were on board the flight. 

A QantasLink spokeswoman has been approached for comment. 

INITIAL: A QANTASLINK flight bound for Mackay is turning back to Rockhampton Airport after a bird strike.

Popular aviation enthusiast website CQ Plane Spotting is reporting the Dash-8-Q400 service from Rockhampton to Mackay hit a pelican on departure, just after 4pm. 

It is not known if the aircraft has been damaged.

Rockhampton Airport has one of the worst bird strike rates in Australia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

