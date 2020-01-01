Plane turning back after hitting pelican near Rocky

A Qantas flight taking off at Rockhampton airport.

UPDATE 5pm: Qantas has confirmed all passengers on the returned flight will be put on another flight by 5pm today.

A spokeswoman confirmed the plane struck a bird soon after take off. and was forced to return.

The spokeswoman said the plane will be inspected for damage this afternoon.

UPDATE 4.37PM: A QANTASLINK flight that turned back to Rockhampton Airport after hitting a pelican on take-off has landed safely.

The aircraft was only in the air for 11 minutes between take-off and return.

It is not known how many passengers were on board the flight.

A QantasLink spokeswoman has been approached for comment.

INITIAL: A QANTASLINK flight bound for Mackay is turning back to Rockhampton Airport after a bird strike.

Popular aviation enthusiast website CQ Plane Spotting is reporting the Dash-8-Q400 service from Rockhampton to Mackay hit a pelican on departure, just after 4pm.

It is not known if the aircraft has been damaged.

Rockhampton Airport has one of the worst bird strike rates in Australia.